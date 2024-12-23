Global anticipation for BTS's potential return continues building as NH Investment & Securities researcher Lee Hwajeong suggests a 2025 comeback album followed by a 2026 world tour. The report focused on HYBE's future market performance, has sparked widespread excitement among fans.

The speculation emerges as Jin and J-hope have already completed their military service, with Jin returning to civilian life in December 2023 and J-hope in April 2024.

The news also comes hot on the heels of Jungkook's record-shattering Weverse livestream, where 20.2 million fans tuned in to catch the golden maknae's first live appearance since beginning his service.

Across social media platforms, ARMY reactions range from ecstatic to cautiously optimistic. "My bank account is officially in comeback preparation mode," wrote one fan, while another tweeted, "2025 can't come fast enough!" Others urge patience: "Let's wait for official confirmation before getting too excited."

The suggested timeline aligns with the group's military service schedule. Following Jin and J-hope's completion, the remaining members are expected to finish their mandatory service by 2025, potentially setting the stage for a full group reunion.

Their last full-length album "BE" was released in 2020, followed by anthology "Proof", and HYBE has yet to confirm any future group activities. However, the massive success of members' individual releases and activities, including record-breaking solo debuts and streaming numbers, demonstrates BTS's unwavering popularity during their hiatus.

The investment report suggests HYBE could see significant market growth from BTS's potential return activities. While no official announcements have been made regarding comeback plans, fan communities worldwide remain alert for any updates from the company or members themselves.

For now, ARMY continues to support both active and discharged members, while enthusiastically discussing the possibility of the group's eventual reunion.