BTS announce first group album in 3 years 9 months, confirm world tour

BTS dropped a bombshell announcement at 'Zero hour' KST on January 4 via Weverse, confirming their long-awaited return with a fifth studio album set for release on March 20, 2026 at 1 pm KST—nearly four years since their last group project.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the global fanbase ARMY as BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled that the seven-member phenomenon will release a 14-track album marking their first collective work in three years and nine months.

What makes this release particularly significant is the members' hands-on involvement in every aspect of creation, with the label confirming they have "infused their own thoughts and colours into them whilst musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey".

This isn't simply a comeback—it's a statement of intent. BIGHIT MUSIC described the album as work that "indicates the direction the group will take going forward", suggesting a new chapter for the world's biggest boy band as they reunite following military service obligations and individual pursuits.

The album is "packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY", the label stated, positioning the release as an intimate conversation between the group and their devoted fanbase. Filled with music described as "most true to BTS", the project represents "their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time".

But the surprises didn't end there. BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed that BTS will launch a world tour following the album drop, with the complete schedule set to be unveiled on January 14 at midnight. No cities or venues have been disclosed yet, though the announcement alone has already sparked feverish speculation amongst fans worldwide.

The combination of factors—the extended hiatus, the deeply personal nature of the music, and the promise of a global tour—positions this as arguably the most-awaited music release of 2026. BTS's previous albums have shattered records and redefined K-pop's global reach, making their return as a complete unit a cultural event transcending music itself.

Pre-orders open on January 16 at 11 am KST, giving fans worldwide their first opportunity to secure copies of what could be the group's most significant work yet.

BIGHIT MUSIC closed their announcement with appreciation, stating: "We would like to sincerely thank all the ARMY who have waited patiently for so long."