BTS fans were howling and practically crashing social media when BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the bombshell announcement about Jin's post-military return event. The earth-shattering news spread like wildfire, and ARMYs could barely contain their excitement.

On June 12, the beloved BTS member will be discharged from his mandatory military service, and he is wasting no time reconnecting with his devoted fans. The very next day, on June 13, Jin will be hosting an epic in-person event to meet and greet ARMYs at the Jamsil Indoor Sports Stadium in Seoul.

But that is not all – BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that this extravaganza is actually a two-part celebration. The first half, titled "Meet-and-Greet with Jin," is a three-hour fan interaction where attendees can score a light hug from the superstar himself (or a handshake for those who prefer).

As if that were not enough to send ARMYs into cardiac arrest, the second part, called "Message from Jin," promises heartfelt messages and special performances from the man of the hour. While the meet-and-greet portion will not be streamed, this one-hour session will be broadcasted live on Weverse for ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders worldwide.

Needless to say, the BTS ARMY is absolutely losing their minds over this insanely exciting news. Fans are already strategising ways to attend, even if it means selling their souls to the ticket gods. However, Weverse has already made the announcement of participating in the raffle draw. Fans who hold an ARMY membership and have purchased one or more official albums of BTS (including solo albums) released after 'Proof' on weverse shop GLOBAL can enter the raffle.

Between Jin's highly-anticipated return and this once-in-a-lifetime event, the BTS comeback is shaping up to be one for the history books.