The South Korean boy band which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—took home three wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, BTS won three of the six awards for which they were nominated. For their superhit song Butter, the septet won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song. BTS has received these three honours for the second year in a row.

The K-pop septet has now overtaken Destiny’s Child as the most Billboard Music Awards winners in history. Since 2017, BTS has won an award at every single Billboard Music Award. According to Soompi, BTS boys have won 12 Billboard Music Awards, compared to 11 for Destiny’s Child. It’s also worth noting that Destiny’s Child held the record for the most BBMAs for 17 years.

ARMY members from all around the world took to Twitter shortly after the news was announced to celebrate their favourite K-pop trio. To celebrate the septet, fans used phrases like ‘BTS History Makers’ and ‘BTS Legends.’

Meanwhile, BTS members did not attend the BBMAs this year and did not perform. The boys were unable to attend the BBMAs since they were in Las Vegas for their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage performance in April. It’s said to be because the internationally adored singers are presently working on their new anthology album, ‘Proof,’ due out on June 10.