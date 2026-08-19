BTS earns two MTV VMA nominations, ‘Swim’ eyes two major wins

BTS has secured two nominations at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), with its comeback track ‘Swim’ competing for Song of the Year and Best K-Pop.

‘Swim’, the title track of BTS’ fifth studio album Arirang, has also placed the group in contention for one of the VMAs’ top categories. The nominations were announced by MTV in the US.

The group will compete against major names in Song of the Year, including Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, and RAYE, among others.

BTS is among several K-pop acts recognised this year. BLACKPINK’s Lisa received four nominations for ‘Dream’, featuring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. She is in contention for Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

BLACKPINK’s ‘Jump’ and LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Spaghetti’, featuring BTS member J-Hope, are also nominated for Best K-Pop. Jisoo earned a Best Visual Effects nomination for ‘Eyes Closed’, her collaboration with former One Direction member Zayn. CORTIS received nominations for Best New Artist and Best K-Pop, while KATSEYE is nominated for Best K-Pop and Best Choreography.

Madonna leads the overall nominations with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with nine. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter have seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress have five apiece. Lisa follows with four nominations.

The 2026 VMAs will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 27. The ceremony marks the awards’ return to the West Coast after nine years and will be broadcast live from Los Angeles. The host has not yet been announced.

The Artist of the Year category features Madonna, Swift, Grande, Carpenter, Mars and Morgan Wallen. Video of the Year nominees include Madonna’s ‘Confessions II - The Film’, Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, Carpenter’s ‘Tears’, Grande’s ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’, Mars’ ‘I Just Might’ and GENER8ION’s ‘Storm Starring Yung Lean’.

The VMAs will also bring back the Best Dance category for the first time in seven years. Madonna, despite her record of nominations, has never won the award, which was first introduced in 1989.