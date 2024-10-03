Global sensation Kim Taehyung alias V has set hearts aflutter once again, clinching the title of "Most Handsome Man in the World 2024" in a whirlwind fan-driven poll. The BTS vocalist's win has sent ripples through the entertainment world, leaving a trail of swooning admirers in its wake.

A staggering 7 million votes poured in from 163 countries, as Taehyung's legion of devoted fans mobilised to secure his victory. The competition, orchestrated by a UK-based magazine, saw the Korean superstar outshine a bevvy of international heartthrobs, including 'Bridgerton' breakout Regé-Jean Page and pop sensation Justin Bieber.

But what's the secret sauce behind V's irresistible appeal? According to Nubia Magazine, it's not just his chiselled features that have fans weak at the knees. The publication praised the star's magnetic charisma, describing it as a force that transcends mere physical attractiveness.

V is not just a pretty face. He has got that rare combo of looks, talent, and genuine warmth that makes fans feel like they know him personally.

Indeed, it seems V's boy-next-door charm is the true winner here. Reports suggest his down-to-earth personality and sincere interactions with fans have elevated him from mere eye candy to bona fide role model status.