BTS is back: Group confirms 2026 comeback, album, and world tour plans

BTS fans, mark your calendars—spring 2026 is looking brighter already. The global supergroup has officially confirmed a full group comeback, complete with a brand-new album and a world tour.

The announcement dropped during a surprise 30-minute Weverse livestream on Tuesday—the first time all seven members have gone live together since 2022. That’s right, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook were back on one screen, sending ARMYs into a frenzy.

"We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," the group revealed during the stream. Variety reports that the band will begin working on the album together starting this July. “Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they added.

The group has been on an official hiatus for nearly two years, focusing on solo careers and fulfilling mandatory military service. Their last tour, Permission to Dance on Stage, wrapped up in 2021 and pulled in more than 4 million fans worldwide.

Next month, the septet will begin recording new music in the U.S. and lay the groundwork for their upcoming tour. “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are,” they said.

Although a previous report from the Korea Herald suggested a March 2026 return, BTS didn’t confirm a specific month, just “spring.”

Their last group album, Proof, dropped in 2022. Since then, each member has kept busy with solo projects:

Jung Kook dropped Golden (2023)

V released Layover (2023)

Jimin put out Face (2023) and Muse (2024)

Suga delivered D-Day (2023)

Jin shared EPs Happy (2024) and Echo (2025)

J-Hope launched Jack in the Box (2022)

RM released Indigo (2022) and Right Place, Wrong Person (2024)

Now, with all seven gearing up to reunite creatively, the countdown to BTS 2026 has officially begun.