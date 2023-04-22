The newest rumours say that BTS member Jungkook and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner may soon make their first-ever visit to India, which has made the band's fans, commonly known as the BTS ARMY, extremely thrilled.

Later this year, Jungkook from BTS may travel to India for a significant event, potentially alongside Kylie Jenner. However, no information has yet been made public on the occasion for which the two international icons may visit India.

For their fans in the country, Jungkook and Kylie Jenner's eagerly awaited trip to India is predicted to be a momentous occasion characterised by a big celebration and a historic moment.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, BTS was forced to postpone their global tour in 2020. The K-pop trio said that they want to do a concert in Mumbai, India in a subsequent interview in 2022. "After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year, travelling several countries in other continents," the group's leader RM said.

BTS member Suga recently announced his first solo tour abroad, which includes performances in the United States, Jakarta, and Singapore. Unfortunately, India is not among the tour stops.

BTS, which consists of seven members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope, is a very well-known K-pop group. They have had many number-one singles, including "Butter," "Dynamite," "Permission to Dance," and "Fake Love." Fans throughout the world, especially those in India, fervently commemorate their birthdays.