RM's highly anticipated documentary "Right People, Wrong Place" is set for worldwide theatrical release on December 5, spanning 3,000 cinemas globally.

The film offers an intimate glimpse into the multifaceted world of Kim Namjoon, better known as RM of BTS, during the creation of his second solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person."

First premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October, the documentary captures the Grammy-nominated artiste's raw and honest exploration of his identity. Known for his exceptional songwriting abilities and leadership of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, RM navigates the complex layers of his public and private personas throughout the film.

"I'd try to see to what extent I could be truly honest with myself as RM, or as Kim Namjoon," reflects the 30-year-old artiste in the documentary, touching on the universal struggle for authenticity in the face of fame.

The documentary shares its name with a track from his latest album, highlighting the artistic thread that connects his musical and personal journey. Fans worldwide can secure their tickets in multiple phases:

November 6: First round of global reservations

November 20: Second round of global bookings and Korean market opening

November 22: Japanese market bookings (with a January 3, 2025 release date for Japan)

Known for his intellectual depth and artistic versatility, RM has consistently pushed boundaries in both music and visual arts. The documentary promises to showcase his creative process while exploring themes of identity, artistic integrity, and the weight of public expectation.

The film delves deep into Namjoon's world as he balances three distinct roles: BTS's thoughtful leader, solo artiste RM, and Kim Namjoon the individual, offering viewers an unprecedented look at the man behind the music.