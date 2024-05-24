RM of BTS, on May 24, dropped his second solo album 'Right Place, Wrong Person', and fans are buzzing about the artist's bold and raw lyricism and looks. The 11-track LP, including hits like 'LOST!', 'Right People, Wrong Place', and 'Come back to me', sees the lyrical genius delve into introspective themes.

The title track ‘LOST!’ comes with a quirky music video that is both amusing and entertaining. The video opens with a tag inviting viewers inside ‘RM’s mind,’ depicted as a maze filled with convoluted emotions. It begins with a skit titled ‘The Lost! Show Starring RM,’ showing RM performing his new single. As the song plays, RM is seen in an office building, trying to find an escape but continually walking, falling, and standing around in a loop.

The visuals and lyrics speak to universal feelings of being lost, indecisive, and confused, emotions everyone encounters at least once in their lifetime. This resonates with RM's past comments about feeling uncertain, even during BTS's major milestones.

Bighit Music described ‘LOST!’ as “an alternative pop song about those who cannot find answers and are lost because of contradictory feelings. The song expresses that even such a situation might be okay when with friends.”

Bighit Music revealed the album stemmed from RM's musings on an alternate life path. Collaborators like jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck and artistes from HYUKOH and Sunset Rollercoaster add layers to RM's sultry verses.

The title track 'LOST!' tantalises with RM's signature wordplay, painting vivid scenes that captivate the senses. Tracks like 'Nuts' and 'Groin' simmer with an undercurrent of sensuality, hinting at the BTS star's evolution as a solo artiste. Other songs in the album include 'Out of love', 'Damodachi', 'Heaven', 'Around the world in a day', 'ㅠㅠ', including an interlude.

Currently serving in the military, RM crafted this intimate offering before his enlistment, set to conclude in June 2025. Music videos and live performances are slated from May 28 to June 10, promising fans a multi-sensory experience of RM's artistry.

With 'Right Place, Wrong Person', the Korean icon cements his status as a lyrical mastermind, inviting listeners into his deeply personal world through mesmerising wordcraft and tantalising melodies.