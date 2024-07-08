Luxury jewellery brand Fred has named BTS star Jin as its first global ambassador. The announcement comes shortly after Jin completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.

This partnership marks Jin's first solo luxury endorsement, signalling his continued prominence in both the entertainment and fashion industries. The collaboration aims to blend Jin's modern appeal with Fred's traditional craftsmanship, potentially attracting a younger audience to the brand.

Taking to Instagram, the idol wrote: Grateful to be part of the FRED family as the Global Brand Ambassador....expect a lot of new and varied looks that we will be showing with Fred in the future."

Jin, known for his charismatic stage presence, has quickly resumed public activities since his return from military duty. He recently participated in BTS's anniversary celebrations and fan events, demonstrating his ongoing popularity.

The partnership with Fred follows BTS's previous collective ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton in 2021. It also comes amid reports that Jin may serve as a torchbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

As Fred's ambassador, Jin is expected to play a key role in the brand's global marketing strategies. This collaboration represents a significant step for both Jin's individual career and Fred's efforts to expand its reach in the competitive luxury market.