Global sensation Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is set to make his post-military entertainment comeback on Netflix's upcoming variety show "Kian's Bizarre B&B". The streaming giant announced the news, generating excitement among fans worldwide.

The show, slated for release in 2025, will feature Jin alongside webtoon creator and broadcaster Kian84, whose real name is Kim Hee Min. The premise involves the duo running a guest house on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, promising a unique blend of humour and hospitality.

Adding to the star-studded cast, actor Ji Ye Eun, known for her roles in "SNL Korea" and appearances on popular shows like "Running Man" and "Knowing Bros," will also join the production. Netflix confirmed her participation but withheld specific filming details for security reasons.

"Meet our two lovely employees of Netflix's new unscripted series ! When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B. Coming 2025, only on Netflix," Netflix K Content's official Instagram page posted.

The announcement has sparked considerable interest, particularly given Jin's recent discharge from mandatory military service in June. This appearance marks a significant step in his return to the entertainment industry, potentially setting the stage for future BTS activities.