Two members of global K-pop sensation BTS have stepped forward to aid communities devastated by recent forest fires in southern South Korea. j-hope and Suga have each contributed 100 million won to support recovery efforts in Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam regions.

j-hope channeled his donation through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, targeting critical areas including emergency relief, community recovery, and support for vulnerable populations. This isn't his first philanthropic gesture; he previously supported flood victims in 2023 and provided assistance to bereaved families after a tragic plane accident.

Suga's contribution, processed through the Korean Red Cross, focuses on providing essential supplies like food, beverages, and daily necessities for fire-affected residents. His humanitarian efforts echo a similar donation in 2022, when he supported communities impacted by forest fires in Uljin and Samcheok.

"We hope that the prolonged forest fire situation will be resolved swiftly," the artists stated through their agency, Big Hit Music. "Our wish is for those who have lost their homes to quickly return to a peaceful daily life."

The donations represent a continued commitment to social responsibility by BTS, who have been actively engaged in charitable work since 2017. Their "LOVE MYSELF" campaign, conducted in partnership with Big Hit Music, aims to promote self-love and combat violence.

The group's dedicated fanbase, ARMY, has also been instrumental in perpetuating a culture of giving, consistently supporting initiatives that benefit vulnerable children and adolescents.