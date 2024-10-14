All seven members of K-pop sensation BTS have now debuted their solo albums, marking a new era for the group. The latest to join the solo roster is Jin, whose highly anticipated album is reportedly set to drop in November.

Jin, known for his crystal-clear high pitch, had previously released the single "The Astronaut" before enlisting in the military. Fans were treated to an extended version of his viral hit "Super Tuna" just two days ago, reigniting excitement for his upcoming full-length project.

The BTS vocalist's last stage performance was a memorable collaboration with Coldplay in Argentina, right before his military enlistment. Now, with his discharge in June, Jin has been busy recording and preparing for his solo debut.

In a recent livestream, Jin revealed he had completed recording by August, teasing fans with mentions of album jacket photoshoots and finished mixing and mastering. Actor Lee Jae-chang added fuel to the fire by sharing a photo from what appeared to be Jin's music video shoot.

Meanwhile, the BTS universe continues to buzz with activity. Yesterday marked Jimin's birthday, while J-Hope is set to return from military service in just three days. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these events will shape the group's future projects.

Jin has also been expanding his repertoire beyond music, making guest appearances on variety shows like "Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island" and the upcoming Netflix series "Kian's Bizarre B and B."

As ARMY (BTS fans) eagerly await official confirmation from BIGHIT MUSIC regarding Jin's solo album release date, the excitement continues to build. With each member carving their individual paths while maintaining the group's bond, BTS's journey into their second chapter promises to be as thrilling as ever.