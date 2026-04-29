BTS partners with filmmaker Maggie Kang for ‘Keep Swimming’ documentary series

Global pop group BTS has joined hands with KPop Demon Hunters' filmmaker Maggie Kang for its short documentary series Keep Swimming with BTS, bringing a creative collaboration at the centre of the project’s storytelling.

The series builds on the theme of ‘moving forward’ introduced in the lead single “Swim” from the band’s latest album Arirang. It translates the idea of navigating life’s challenges at one’s own pace into real-life narratives, with Kang’s episode adding a cinematic perspective to the campaign.

Her appearance, released on April 27, focuses on her journey behind the Oscar-winning KPop Demon Hunters, alongside reflections on identity and creative intent. “I still can’t really believe it even now that it won an Oscar,” she said, adding that she “genuinely wanted to depict Korean culture through animation”. She noted that audience reactions, particularly a sense of Korean pride, “meant so much”.

Kang also spoke about her connection to her roots despite living abroad. “Every time I come to Korea, the moment the plane touches down, I feel like, ‘I’m home.’ Being Korean has always felt like my number one identity,” she said.

The collaboration highlights the series’ broader aim of shifting attention away from visible success to sustained effort. Rather than spotlighting milestones alone, Keep Swimming with BTS centres on persistence, repetition and the often unseen work behind progress.

Launched on April 7, the series features prominent Korean figures across fields, including filmmaker Park Chan-wook, designer Nora Noh, Olympic snowboarder Choi Gaon and Venerable Sunjae. Additional participants are expected to be announced via the group’s official channels.

Separately, BTS returned to North America with the opening shows of their ‘BTS World Tour “Arirang”’, staging two sold-out performances at Raymond James Stadium on April 25 and 26.