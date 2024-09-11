Billboard unveiled its list of the "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century," on September 10 with K-pop sensation BTS securing the 19th spot. The iconic septet's groundbreaking achievements and global impact have solidified its status as a pop culture phenomenon.

"When you think of what it takes for a group to become pop stars, imagine having seven individual talents who can each do it all well: sing, rap, dance, and amass a love and fandom that even some of the biggest pop stars could only dream of. That's what you have with BTS," Billboard writes, acknowledging the group's multi-faceted talents.

The music publication highlights BTS's ability to shatter preconceived notions about boy bands and K-pop while fostering a dedicated fanbase through their positive messaging. Their unprecedented success is likened to that of The Beatles, with Billboard noting, "The global sensations have amassed Beatles-sized success and have become the new blueprint for everything pop."

BTS's chart-topping prowess is undeniable, boasting six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and an equal number of Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in the US alone. The group's journey from its 2013 debut to global superstardom highlights its resilience and innovative approach to fan engagement.

Billboard points out BTS's genre-defying musicality, seamlessly blending hip-hop influences with pop sensibilities. Their visually stunning music videos and electrifying performances, including their renowned choreography, have set new standards in the industry.

The ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase, receives special mention for their unwavering support and diversity. BTS has garnered more than 75 million followers on Instagram and over 48 million on X (formerly Twitter), significantly expanding the group's reach beyond typical boy band fandoms.

As BTS members embark on solo ventures during their group hiatus, their individual successes continue to make waves. From J-Hope's historic Lollapalooza headlining set to Jimin and Jung Kook's chart-topping solo releases, the septet's influence shows no signs of waning.

Billboard's recognition of BTS among the century's greatest pop stars cements their legacy in music history. As the article concludes, "No K-pop group — or group in general — has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century."