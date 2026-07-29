BTS snub Grammys, reject 2027 awards race over ‘region or language’ divide

Global pop phenomenon BTS have pulled themselves out of contention for the 2027 Grammy Awards, making a pointed statement that many fans see as a criticism of how Asian artists continue to be categorised by the Recording Academy.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — simultaneously shared the same message on their Instagram Stories, confirming they would not submit their music for Grammy consideration this year.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY and everyone who has always stood by us."

The decision comes despite BTS being considered among the strongest contenders for next year's awards. Their comeback album Arirang has emerged as one of the best-selling records of 2026, while its lead single Swim topped the US charts and was widely tipped to compete in major categories, including Song of the Year.

The group's statement has been interpreted as a direct response to the Grammys' newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The award, announced last month, requires songs to make "meaningful use" of an Asian language. Since more than 80 per cent of Arirang is performed in English, Swim would not have qualified for the category despite BTS being one of Asia's biggest music acts.

That rule quickly drew criticism across K-pop communities, with many arguing that the category reinforces geographical and linguistic labels instead of placing Asian artists on an equal footing with their global peers. Critics questioned why musicians from Asia should continue to be separated into regional categories when artists from English-speaking countries compete directly for the ceremony's top honours.

Against that backdrop, BTS' choice of words appeared deliberate. Rather than simply declining to participate, the group said they hoped music would be appreciated "for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language" — a remark widely seen as challenging the idea that an artist's nationality or language should determine where their work belongs.

The message concluded with a note of gratitude to fans, saying, "We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us."