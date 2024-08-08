The dashing Jin from the global music sensation BTS has been officially crowned as Gucci's latest global ambassador.

Following his recent military discharge, Jin's devoted fans were thrilled to see him showered with luxurious gifts, including a decadent Wooteo cake from a prestigious brand - hinting at his new high-profile role.

The rumours have now been confirmed, and Jin is set to embark on an exciting new chapter as the face of the iconic Italian fashion house. Gucci's Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno, couldn't help but gush about Jin's captivating personality and impeccable style, describing him as a true trendsetter with a warm, magnetic aura.

No stranger to Gucci's allure, Jin has long been a fan of the brand, admiring its rich heritage and modern flair. "It's both meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a prestigious fashion house," Jin shared, his excitement palpable.

Jin joins a roster of other influential Korean ambassadors for Gucci, including the likes of Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park. The fashion giant is deepening its ties with South Korea, gearing up to launch its exciting "Gucci Cultural Month" initiative in Seoul this October. This celebration aims to showcase the country's vibrant cultural landscape and the global impact of its creative talents.