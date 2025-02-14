Symmetrical features that seem almost artificial, coupled with a jawline that could cut glass - these striking attributes have earned BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V, the title of world's most handsome man.

His perfectly balanced facial proportions and uniquely captivating gaze have led fans to playfully suspect he was computer-generated, earning him the nickname "CGV."

The 29-year-old K-pop sensation outranked Hollywood heavyweights including Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Cruise. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands as the sole Indian representative among the global nominees.

The recognition comes while V fulfills his mandatory military service in South Korea, demonstrating his enduring appeal even during his temporary absence from the entertainment industry. He joins fellow BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and Suga in serving their country.

V released the melancholic single "Winter Ahead" in November 2024, showcasing his distinctive baritone that has become his musical signature. Music industry observers anticipate BTS will reunite once all members complete their military duties in June 2025.