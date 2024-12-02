Global music sensation Kim Taehyung, widely known as V from BTS, shared a heartfelt message with fans on December 2, revealing the loss of his cherished Pomeranian, Yeontan. The musician's Instagram story captured both the warmth of the holiday season and the profound grief of losing a longtime companion.

"Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars," V wrote, addressing his fanbase known as ARMY with characteristic emotional depth. The post reflects the close bond between the artist and his pet, who had been by his side for seven years.

Medical challenges had long shadowed Yeontan's life. In a previous public appearance, V had candidly discussed the dog's health struggles, revealing two unsuccessful heart surgeries. "Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice," he had shared. "Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive."

The announcement comes amid V's ongoing musical endeavours, including a recent duet with Park Hyo Shin titled "Winter Ahead" and preparations for a carol release. Despite the personal loss, V urged fans to remember Yeontan with love and wish for his happiness "even in the stars."

Closing his message with characteristic warmth, V expressed hope for ARMY's health and a tender wish: "I hope you have a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones that you love them once more."