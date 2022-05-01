Psy of Gangnam Style fame launched his latest music album, Psy 9th, on Friday, April 29. For the track ‘That That,’ Psy collaborated with Suga, aka Min Yoon-gi, from the South Korean boy band BTS. Since its debut, the song has gone viral, with the video racking up a record number of views on YouTube.

However, a fan-made clip of the South Korean pop idols dancing to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s classic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name has gone viral on social media. The video’s sync is so good that it appears that the two celebs are dancing to the Hindi tune.

The fans of the BTS group known as the ARMY have reacted positively to the altered video on Instagram.

One netizen wrote, “The Khiladi and Anari I never imagined”, while another Instagram user wrote, “This fits so well!”. One user even added and wrote, “Love the way the song just fits”, while another netizen remarked, “why does it match perfectly”

Recently, PSY's song That That, produced by Suga, was released. The song is the leading track from PSY's full-length album Psy 9th.

According to the news report, Psy was quoted telling the international magazine Billboard about their collaboration, "When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable. I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

"At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way", Suga from BTS had added to the same music and entertainment portal.