‘BTS: The Return’ trailer out now: Reunion, reflections and release timeline

A trailer for the documentary BTS: The Return has been released, offering a first look at the global music group reuniting after completing their mandatory military service.

Running for one minute and 55 seconds, the trailer shows all seven members coming together in Los Angeles to begin work on new music following a period of separation. The film centres on their return to the studio and the process of rebuilding their creative collaboration.

The documentary traces the group’s journey from their early days in South Korea to becoming one of the world’s most successful pop acts, while also reflecting on the impact of their time away from the industry.

It captures conversations among the members about personal changes, their experiences during the hiatus, and plans for the future.

Moments from the reunion highlight the group’s internal dynamics as they resume working together after several years, with a focus on their shared history and evolving artistic direction.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, known for The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop, the film is produced by HYBE alongside This Machine and EAST Films. Executive producers include Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh and James Shin, with production led by Jane Cha Cutler, Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim and Se Jun Lee.

BTS: The Return will be available for streaming globally on Netflix from March 27, 2026.