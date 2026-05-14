BTS to headline FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show alongside Madonna, Shakira

Football has never done this before. When the referee blows the whistle for half-time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19, fans inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will not simply wander off for a hot dog. For the first time in the tournament's 96-year history, the world's most-watched sporting event will pause for a full-scale concert — and the lineup is about as large as football itself.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday, May 14, that BTS, Madonna, and Shakira will co-headline the halftime show at the World Cup final, with the announcement made through a social video featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin alongside an assortment of Sesame Street and Muppets characters, who at one point FaceTime BTS in the clip. Martin will serve as curator of the show.

The show, to be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, will last approximately 11 minutes — brief by Super Bowl standards, but rich in symbolism for a sport that has historically kept entertainment off the pitch during its biggest match. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it "a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

The move mirrors what has quietly been building across football's recent showpiece events. FIFA first experimented with halftime entertainment by bringing in Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin for the 2025 Club World Cup, also curated by Martin. That dry run appears to have satisfied the governing body enough to go considerably bigger for the main event.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide. The fund has already raised over $30 million, with $1 from every match ticket going towards it.

For the other headliners, the World Cup stage fits naturally. Shakira already has deep ties to the tournament — her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" became one of the most recognisable World Cup anthems ever, for the 2010 edition in South Africa, and she has now been confirmed as the voice behind the official 2026 tournament song, "Dai Dai", recorded with Burna Boy. Madonna, meanwhile, brings four decades of stadium-filling pedigree. The opening ceremonies across the three host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will also feature Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA, and Anitta.

The seven-member South Korean group — RM alias Namjoon, Jin, Suga alias Yoongi, J-Hope alias Hoseok, Jimin, V alias Taehyung, and Jungkook — have not simply returned from a hiatus. They have returned from mandatory military service, a two-year period during which each member completed their duties under South Korean law. It was the kind of absence that might have dimmed another act's momentum. For BTS, it appears to have done the opposite.

Their sixth studio album, Arirang, was released on March 20, 2026, marking their first full project in nearly six years. It was named after the traditional Korean folk song, and Big Hit Music stated it "captures BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea." The album blends pop, hip-hop, alternative R&B, synth-pop, EDM, and traditional Korean musical elements, with its 14 tracks exploring themes of identity, separation, reunion, burnout, and resilience.

The commercial numbers were something else entirely. Arirang debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, earning 641,000 album-equivalent units in its first week — the largest opening week for any album by a group since the chart began measuring by equivalent units in December 2014. Of those, 532,000 were pure album sales, BTS's biggest sales week ever, with vinyl alone accounting for 208,000 copies — the largest vinyl sales week by a group in the modern era.

The album did not stop there. Arirang became the first album to spend its opening three weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 since Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl in 2025, and the first album by a group to do so since Mumford & Sons' Babel back in 2012.

On streaming, the records were equally striking. The album's 14 tracks filled the top 14 spots on Spotify's global top 50 chart on release day, and accumulated 110 million streams on the platform in its first 24 hours — the most first-day streams for any album in 2026 up to that point. The lead single "Swim" topped the Billboard Hot 100, while 13 of the album's tracks simultaneously charted — a feat that surpassed Taylor Swift's nine songs in the top 10 in October 2025.

Internationally, the album debuted at number one in over 25 countries, topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and became BTS's best-selling Korean-language album in Japan. BTS also became the first act in history to occupy the top 13 spots on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart simultaneously.

The band's agency, Big Hit Music, said BTS felt it was "a tremendous honour to stand on such a meaningful stage shared by the entire world," adding that they believe "music is a universal language that conveys hope and harmony."

The Arirang World Tour, BTS's sixth global tour, began on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and spans more than 85 dates across 34 cities in 23 countries, with additional dates in Japan, the Middle East, and elsewhere to be confirmed into 2027. Tickets for shows across South Korea, North America, and Europe sold out within hours of going on sale.

The North American leg runs through major cities including Tampa, El Paso, Las Vegas, Stanford, Los Angeles, East Rutherford, and Chicago, before the tour moves through Europe, Latin America — including dates in Colombia and Mexico City — and then on through Asia and Oceania with stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Jakarta later in the year.

The World Cup halftime show lands, as it happens, at one of those very same stadiums. MetLife Stadium — where BTS will perform as part of their own tour on August 1 and 2 — will host football's greatest occasion on July 19. The band will be there for both.

For a group that spent much of the last two years in uniform rather than on stage, the trajectory of 2026 has been remarkable. And come July, with billions watching a World Cup final and BTS centre-stage at half-time, it will be hard to argue with the scale of their comeback.