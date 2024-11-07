V's deep, soulful vocals will breathe new life into Bing Crosby's timeless holiday classic "White Christmas" in an era-bridging collaboration set to arrive on December 6.

The 28-year-old BTS member's passion for the 1942 smash hit is palpable, as he expresses his admiration for the late jazz legend. "I grew up listening to his song 'It's Been a Long, Long Time' countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honoured to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol," said V.

Crosby's original version of "White Christmas" is the bestselling single of all time, predating the Billboard Hot 100 by 16 years. This new duet, released in partnership with the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music, and Geffen Records, is sure to captivate listeners with the blending of V's soulful tones and Crosby's timeless crooning.

"Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him," continued V, who previously covered another Crosby holiday classic, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Crosby's family members expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, with daughter Mary Crosby stating, "As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way."

Fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of this "era-bridging" duet when it arrives just in time for the 2024 holiday season.