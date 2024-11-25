Global sensation V alias Kim Taehyung has unveiled a mesmerising cinematic teaser for his upcoming jazz-pop duet "Winter Ahead," featuring acclaimed vocalist Park Hyo Shin. The release, set to drop on November 29, showcases the BTS member in an artistically rich visual narrative.

Partially shot at the historic Château de Saudreville in Villeconin, the 96-second teaser captures V in various evocative scenes - from intimate moments on a bed to intense sequences of sculpting and nostalgic flashbacks. The French château, a protected historical monument from the 17th-18th century, provides a stunning backdrop for the visual storytelling.

The track, composed by Grammy winner Jesse Harris - known for Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why" - promises to blend jazz and pop elements while highlighting the distinctive vocal harmonies of both artistes. Music critics describe it as a heavy-vibed piece celebrating the joy of companionship.

Fan reaction has been explosive. "If you didn't hold your breath watching this teaser then are you really human," one viewer commented on social media. The teaser has already claimed the title of Most Liked MV teaser by a Korean artiste on YouTube in 2024.

HYBE Labels plans to release a second teaser on November 27, which will simultaneously screen at Shinsegae Square. Fans can look forward to two distinct music video versions - the main release dropping November 29 at 2 pm, followed by a "Cinematic Still Version" featuring both V and Park Hyo Shin the next day.

The collaboration stems from a genuine friendship between the two artistes, adding an authentic touch to this winter release. As one fan enthusiastically posted, "Winter ahead MV is about to change the trajectory of my life for sure!"