BTS's ARIRANG | Album Review: The boys who went under come back 'SWIMming'

There are very few moments in pop music when a comeback transcends the machinery of the comeback itself. BTS releasing ARIRANG today, March 20, 2026, is one of those moments, and what makes it feel that way is not the scale of the rollout, nor the world tour that follows, nor the Netflix special streaming tomorrow night from Gwanghwamun Square. It is the simpler, more old-fashioned fact that seven men went away, grew separately in the silence, came back together, and made something that carries all of that at once.

They have been gone for nearly four years. The members fulfilled their mandatory military service, an obligation every able-bodied Korean man must face, and the cultural weight of that absence was genuinely unusual. There is no clean modern parallel for it. The closest analogy is probably Elvis Presley being drafted at the absolute peak of his fame, and even that comparison strains under the specific gravity of what BTS meant globally at the moment they stepped back. Their silence became part of their mythology in a way that almost nothing in contemporary music manages anymore, in an era when artists release music the way people send texts.

ARIRANG is their answer to all of that accumulated waiting. And crucially, it does not try to pretend the time away did not happen. The album is saturated in it.

Before a single note plays, the title does more conceptual work than most artists manage across an entire discography. Arirang is one of Korea's oldest and most beloved folk melodies, something close to a national hymn, carrying centuries of longing, separation, and the particular Korean quality of enduring hardship without being broken by it. Naming their comeback album after it is an act of cultural reclamation. After years of being marketed and consumed as a global pop product, this is BTS planting a flag in the ground they actually come from. And the choice to stage their live return at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul's most symbolically charged public space, with Gyeongbokgung Palace as its backdrop, is a declaration.

Fourteen tracks, the record was shaped through months of collaborative work in Los Angeles across 2025, drawing in an extraordinary roster of outside producers: Mike WiLL Made-It, Flume, Diplo, El Guincho, Ryan Tedder, JPEGMAFIA, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, and producer Tyler Spry, among them. But the album never sounds like a collection of features. RM has a writing credit on every track except the interlude. SUGA and j-hope are credited across multiple songs. Jimin shaped "they don't know 'bout us" and "Into the Sun" personally. BTS's longtime collaborator Pdogg remains at the centre of six tracks, the anchor holding the whole thing in place. These are not guests at their own party. The outside voices add dimension and surprise; the members provide the soul.

To make it, all seven members moved to Los Angeles and lived together in a house for two months, the first time they had shared a space since 2019. Jungkook described the emotional texture of that period plainly: during his time in the military, he could not work on music even when he wanted to, and that built up a longing that made him want to do better and deliver something great. j-hope spoke about sharing music previews with the other members during their respective leave periods, describing the reunion as a process of refilling each other with new strength and energy. And RM framed the album's cultural ambition in the clearest possible terms: "Koreanness is an important keyword that can bind the seven of us together, because it is where we started and what connects us to our roots. Rather than bringing in traditional motifs as a fixed frame, we wanted to interpret them naturally in our current way."

The record opens with "Body to Body," a song built around the specific electricity of bodies sharing a room, the thing a recording can gesture toward but never fully replace. What makes it remarkable is its ending: the production gradually pulls back from electric to acoustic, and a pansori-style rendering of the traditional Arirang melody drifts in, briefly, before fading again. It is a small moment and an enormous one simultaneously, BTS threading six centuries of Korean musical tradition through a contemporary production, establishing in the very first track that this album knows exactly where it comes from.

"Hooligan" follows, and it arrives with an immediate edge. A rap track that layers the clash of blades and humourless laughter against the rappers' precise delivery, it revels in the group's appetite for musical experimentation while the vocal line of Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook lend their voices to a sung-through chorus that balances the sharpness of everything surrounding it. El Guincho handles production here, the Spanish architect whose reputation is built at the intersection of Latin influences and structural avant-garde pop, and the string arrangement makes it one of the most sonically interesting pieces on the album. It is also somewhat against expectations, endlessly catchy.

"Aliens," produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, sets itself over an 808 beat and uses the space to argue that the things perceived as differences about the group are precisely the things that define their individuality. The song moves through references to Korean cultural habits with confidence rather than self-consciousness, a track built for a group that has always forged its own path. "FYA" adds a hyper jersey-based sound with rough energy, and the credits make it one of the most genuinely unexpected collaborations on the record. JPEGMAFIA and Flume together on the same production, two artists whose individual reputations for glitchy and structurally disorienting music somehow coalesce into a jersey club beat anthem that moves rather than jolts. The kind of swing that only a group with absolute confidence in their own identity could take without it reading as a stunt.

"2.0" is quieter in its ambition but pointed in its authorship. V writes here alongside RM, one of only two tracks where V holds a writing credit, and that rarity makes it worth sitting with. Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss handle production, their second appearance together on the record. "No. 29" serves as the interlude, the only track without an RM writing credit, sitting at the precise hinge between the record's two halves. Sparse and atmospheric, its function is structural: it creates the silence from which the title track emerges. It is the breath drawn before the plunge.

Then there is "SWIM."

BTS chose it as their title track, and it earns that trust completely. Its producer, Tyler Spry, built his reputation through a gift for blending cultural textures without flattening either; his fingerprints are on Bad Bunny's "DtMF," a track that wove Puerto Rican plena seamlessly into reggaeton without losing the integrity of either. What he brings to "SWIM" is a production bed of lo-fi synths that drift rather than drive. There is no urgency in this song, which, after years of anthems engineered to fill stadiums, feels almost radical. The beat floats. The verses breathe.

And RM's writing, which runs through the track like a current, arrives at a kind of honesty that is hard to manufacture. The opening verse sets the world of the song plainly: "Bad world / Gone away and I still wake up in this mad world / Name a place that I could breathe on this map, world." This is not performance language but the voice of someone genuinely disoriented by the planet they returned to, noisier, more exhausting, harder to locate yourself within.

The chorus turns from that difficulty toward something warmer and more sensory: "Water falling off your skin / I could spend a lifetime watching you." Intimate, cinematic, almost indolently beautiful. And the bridge delivers the song's central proposal: "I can feel the high waves comin' / Why you run away, you can run in." The water metaphor works on every layer simultaneously. It is romantic, yes, but it is also existential. The ocean here is the weight of everything uncontrollable about being alive. The answer the song proposes is not resistance, not escape. It is the title. Swim.

The outro strips everything further: "Turn my face from the land / I just wanna dive." As declarations of return go, it is almost perversely understated. After four years away, BTS's chosen first word back to the world is not a roar. It is a quiet, deliberate plunge. RM put it simply in his own words: "I hope it is just a song for everyone who swims day by day, splashing, breathing out and inhaling. It is a song that is warmer the more you listen to it." Jin described it differently but equally precisely: it was not a song that made him crave it immediately, but one he could not forget the more he listened, particularly the rhythmic point that appears in the middle and simply sticks.

The music video for "SWIM" expands the song into something larger than itself, and does so without a single moment of choreography, a choice that would have felt inconceivable for a BTS title track a few years ago and now feels completely inevitable.

The video opens on a compass resting in a palm, and then on Lily Reinhart, the actress known for her stillness under pressure, moving through a museum in warm amber and golden-brown light, the colour of the solid world. She comes to a stop before a model ship behind glass. She closes her eyes. When she opens them, everything has shifted to soft ocean blue, and the ship is real, and BTS are on it.

Jungkook is the captain, in full maritime attire, occupying the role with a naturalness that suggests this is exactly where he belongs. Jimin moves through the ship in white, almost translucent. RM sits at a table with a map spread before him, headphones on, navigating by coordinates only he can read. The others carry themselves with the ease of people who know the sea. And Reinhart is there too, dancing on the deck, wandering below, fully present in the same space as all seven of them. But there is a membrane between them that no amount of movement dissolves. When she passes close to Taehyung in a corridor below deck, he is there and not there simultaneously. She moves through the moment alone.

This is the video's heart, and it is devastating in the quietest way. BTS are not absent; they are actively navigating, singing, and present in the frame. But what they are doing is steering. They cannot hold her hand while doing it. The ARMY watching, anyone who has ever been held by music through a genuinely dark period, is perhaps Reinhart on that deck: guided without being touched, accompanied without being reached.

The emotional arc moves through wonder into something much more raw. She collapses on the floor below deck, eyes red, teary, overwhelmed by feelings with no clear addressee. She pulls herself up, rushes back onto the deck in heeled shoes on open water, wearing a satin nightdress beneath a golden-brown coat, dressed entirely wrong for where she is, which is exactly the point. We are never equipped for the storms that find us. She reaches the ship's edge. She pulls the compass from around her neck.

And then she is back in the museum. Returned to beige, to amber, to solid ground, standing in front of the glass case. The compass goes back to the hand she received it from. The ship is a model again.

The final image does not explain itself. She is standing in the real world, changed in ways that have no exhibit label. What happened on the ship was interior, a dream, a vision, a dialogue between herself and music that loves her back in the only way music can. And yet it was 'not' nothing. The closing logic of the video makes that explicit: not everything that happens inside you is unreal. The tears were real. The ship was real. BTS navigating it toward her were real.

After "SWIM," the album shifts register and opens outward. "Merry Go Round" carries Kevin Parker's production, the Tame Impala architect, lending it a psychedelic, rock-inspired quality. It is a bit dreamy and already showing signs of being a sleeper fan favourite, sitting in the more sentimental stretch of the album that "SWIM" opened up. SUGA and j-hope are both credited as writers alongside RM, which gives it a particular depth of ownership from the group's most musically prolific members.

"NORMAL," produced by Ryan Tedder, is another standout, a pop-rock track described as a rare look inside the heads of seven of the most famous people in the world, exploring the space between the spotlight and the solitude, between the version of themselves the world sees and the ordinary men they are when nobody is watching. SUGA and j-hope both carry writing credits here alongside RM, and the weight of that particular combination, three men who spent the last four years making deeply personal solo music, gives the song a credibility that a lesser group could not fake.

"Like Animals" leans into grunge, another first for BTS, built around a heavy bassline and featuring a chilling quality throughout. It is about the desire to live freely rather than be caged in. Diplo holds the production credit here, marking his fourth contribution to the album, and the fact that he also produced the warmth of "Body to Body" speaks to the range he brought to the project.

"they don't know 'bout us" is a 'confidence' statement, BTS proving they are a singular talent for a reason. Jimin co-writing here alongside RM gives it a pointed intimacy, the two of them staking something personal in a song about being genuinely irreplaceable. "One More Night," with Diplo returning on production, mixes house and conventional pop into something described as groovy and addicting, circling the idea of trying to hold onto a fantasy for just a little longer. It serves as a bridge into the album's final stretch, lighter in weight than what preceded it but no less considered.

"Please" is about the desire to stay together, and it is a chill, intentional change of pace after the emotional journey of the preceding tracks. The album then closes with "Into the Sun." Jimin and V both have writing credits on the closer, and Diplo handles production, his fifth appearance on the record. After everything the album moves through, the disorientation of return, the alienation of fame, the grunge and the dreaming and the open-ocean drift, "Into the Sun" closes with a run toward someone rather than away from them. It is generous as a conclusion. After the crossing, there is something on the other side worth moving toward.

ARIRANG does not sound like a group starting over. It showcases RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in a more mature and artistically refined light than ever before. The solo years gave each member room to grow in ways the group format could not always accommodate: RM into literature-adjacent alternative, SUGA into unflinching emotional precision, j-hope into dance-rooted maximalism, Jimin into disarmingly vulnerable pop, V into cinematic jazz-inflected mood, Jungkook into global English-language pop, Jin into the simple rediscovered pleasure of making music without weight attached to it, and all of that growth has pooled back into the collective on ARIRANG with remarkable coherence. ARIRANG is rooted deeply enough in Korean identity to mean something true, and open-armed enough in its emotional range to reach anyone willing to wade in.

After four years underwater, BTS surfaces. The water, impossibly, looks like it was always theirs.

9.5 / 10