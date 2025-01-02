BTS member J-Hope has donated 100 million KRW ($68,000) to families affected by the devastating Jeju Air crash at Muan Airport, which claimed 179 lives last week.

The donation was processed on January 2 through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, providing immediate support to bereaved families struggling with sudden loss.

"My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain," J-Hope said, expressing his condolences to families impacted by the December 29 tragedy.

The crash occurred when a Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft's landing gear malfunctioned during touchdown at Muan International Airport. The plane, carrying 181 passengers and crew, skidded off the runway and collided with a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. Only two people survived the incident.

J-Hope, who completed his mandatory military service in October 2023, maintains active membership in the Hope Bridge Honor Club, a group recognising significant donors. The artist is scheduled to return to performing with his upcoming solo concert series "HOPE ON THE STAGE" at Seoul's KSPO Dome in late February.

Investigators continue to analyse flight recorder data to determine the cause of the crash.