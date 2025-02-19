Global superstar J-Hope of BTS, who celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday, is set to light up Lollapalooza Berlin's 10th anniversary this summer. The announcement comes as the latest milestone in his groundbreaking solo career, which includes making history as the first Korean solo artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022.

"We are bringing global superstars, electrifying performers and the hottest newcomers to rock Berlin like never before," Lollapalooza Berlin announced through their official Instagram. The star-studded lineup features Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye, and Benson Boone among others.

Adding to the buzz, j-hope's collaboration with American rapper Don Toliver, "LV Bag," is dropping this month. The track first caught attention when it played at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 21, creating widespread excitement on social media.

The festival appearance aligns with J-Hope's massive "Hope on the Stage" world tour launching this spring. The 30-date spectacular kicks off with three nights at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, before spanning major Asian cities including Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Breaking new ground for K-pop, j-hope will become the first Korean soloist to headline Los Angeles' BMO Stadium during the North American leg, which includes multiple nights at New York's Barclays Center and Chicago's Allstate Arena. However, showing characteristic compassion, the star expressed deep concern about California's wildfire situation on Weverse, sending condolences to affected communities and emphasizing safety first.

Fresh excitement surrounds the tour as j-hope will also drop new music in March 2025. The announcement follows his recent success with "Hope On the Street, Vol. 1," which claimed the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. Fans can expect performances from his impressive solo catalogue, including tracks from his Billboard 200 Top 6 album "Jack in the Box," the J. Cole collaboration "On the Street," and his hit single "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G.