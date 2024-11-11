Global K-pop sensation Jimin has secured his first solo MTV Europe Music Award for best K-pop at Sunday night's ceremony in Manchester. The BTS member's win follows bandmate Jungkook's triumph in the same category last year, highlighting BTS's continued dominance in the global music scene.

Jimin's victory comes on the strength of his captivating solo track "WHO," a mysterious love anthem that has resonated with fans worldwide. The song, which explores themes of anticipation and unknown love, showcases Jimin's distinctive vocal style and artistic vision through poetic lyrics like "We never met, but she's all I see at night."

Rita Ora hosted the star-studded event, which saw several K-pop artistes taking home prestigious awards. BLACKPINK's Lisa claimed the best collaboration award for "New Woman" featuring Rosalia, while Le Sserafim earned the best push award.

Fans flooded social media platform X with celebrations, with one enthusiast writing, "This is Jimin's first #MTVEMA Award and we are tremendously proud of him! Jimin has enriched pop culture with every single song he has created, proving that he is not only a multitalented singer but also an absolutely powerful visionary!"

The "WHO" music video, which helped propel Jimin to victory, features stunning visuals with deep blues and purples dominating nighttime scenes, complemented by intricate choreography and symbolic imagery of burning cars and swirling lights.

Despite facing tough competition, including a nomination from his bandmate Jungkook, Jimin's win marks another milestone in his flourishing solo career. Taylor Swift and Eminem were among other notable winners at the ceremony.