BTS member Jimin captivated audiences on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with a stunning performance of his latest single "Who". The charismatic singer showcased his exceptional talent, delivering a powerful rendition of the track from his recently released second solo album, MUSE.

The performance, set in a visually striking abandoned building, featured Jimin alongside a troupe of skilled dancers. From the moment he began singing, Jimin commanded attention with his emotive vocals and precise choreography, perfectly capturing the song's themes of longing and anticipation.

Jimin's stage presence was undeniable as he effortlessly navigated complex dance routines while maintaining vocal clarity. His ability to convey deep emotion through both movement and voice left a lasting impression on viewers.

The song's lyrics, exploring the concept of an unknown love, resonated strongly as Jimin sang with heartfelt conviction. His performance style, combining vulnerability with strength, added depth to the already poignant lyrics.

This appearance marks another milestone in Jimin's flourishing solo career. Following the success of his debut album Face and the chart-topping single "Like Crazy," MUSE demonstrates Jimin's continued artistic growth and versatility.

Jimin's performance on Fallon not only showcased his individual talents but also highlighted the global appeal of K-pop. His ability to connect with an international audience through music and performance continues to solidify his status as a standout artiste in the industry.