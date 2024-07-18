BTS's Jimin is gearing up to release his new song, "Who," thrilling fans worldwide. He will also make a return appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform the track.

Jimmy Fallon shared a short clip on Instagram featuring himself and Jimin. In the video, Jimmy is seen sitting in front of his laptop, sipping from a can labeled 'Dr Jimin,' and watching the teaser for "Who." Behind him, a photo of Jimin is displayed on the wall.

The camera then panned to the wall near him, displaying various Chimmy and TinyTan Jimin items, along with an LED sign of the Who logo. As the lights flickered, the Who logo changed to Jimin. Jimmy shouted "Jimin!" and ran to the window, only to see the singer walking away on the set of the music video.

Jimmy shared the video with the caption, "Guess WHO?! @bts.bighitofficial’s #Jimin is back for a special performance of Who Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #JiminOnFallon #FallonTonight." Jimin will perform Who on July 22. The song will release on Friday.

Reacting to the video, a BTS fan said, "The fact lately BTS choose and trust Jimmy Fallon as the only host to promote (even in the military) despite in the past being guests in plenty American shows explain how Fallon was the real one who treated them with genuine respect. I love their friendship." A comment read, "Jimin prepared so much for us before going to the military."

"This is the best surprise. Jimin and all the other members have prepared a lot of things for us before going to the military so that we don't feel their absence... I'm crying," wrote a person. "Jimin worked so hard before going to the military," said an Instagram user.

"Wow I’m so excited for this! I can’t wait! This will be a gift for all of us we love you Jimin and thank you so much for supporting @jimmyfallon," said another fan.

Currently, Jimin is serving in the South Korean military. He is set to release his second solo album, titled Muse, on July 19. Muse will feature seven tracks, including the fan song "Closer Than This," which was released in December 2023. Jimin's first album was FACE.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Jimin with BTS member Jungkook in their travel reality series titled Are You Sure. The series offers an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations: New York, Jeju Island (South Korea), and Sapporo (Japan). It is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 8. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, concluding on September 19.