Zero O'Clock, the midnight hour that holds special significance for BTS and their ARMY fandom, has once again delivered excitement as Jin announced his first-ever solo tour. The "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR" revelation came just one day after the unveiling of the tracklist for his upcoming album "ECHO."

Kim Seok-jin's tour will take him to nine cities across Asia, North America, and Europe, with each location hosting two consecutive nights of performances. The global journey begins at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28-29, 2025.

The tour schedule includes:

- June 28-29: Goyang Auxiliary Stadium (Goyang, South Korea)

- July 5-6: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall (Chiba, Japan)

- July 12-13: Kyocera Dome (Osaka, Japan)

- July 17-18: Honda Center (Anaheim, USA)

- July 22-23: American Airlines Center (Dallas, USA)

- July 26-27: Amalie Arena (Tampa, USA)

- July 30-31: Prudential Center (Newark, USA)

- August 5-6: The O2 (London, UK)

- August 9-10: Ziggo Dome (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Jin becomes the third BTS member to embark on a solo tour, following Suga's AGUST D tour in 2023 and j-hope's current "Hope On The Stage". This milestone comes as Jin has completed his mandatory military service and prepares to release "ECHO" on May 16.

Like their group performances, which are renowned for being immersive experiences rather than simple concerts (similar to acts like Coldplay), Jin's solo tour is expected to showcase his unique artistry and connection with fans.

BTS has maintained a steady stream of content despite members' military obligations, with Jin's previous solo album "Happy" released in November 2024 earning positive reception from both critics and fans. The remaining BTS members are scheduled to complete their military service by June 2025, potentially setting the stage for a full group comeback later that year.