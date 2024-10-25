Worldwide phenomenon Jin, the eldest member of Grammy-nominated group BTS, makes a spectacular return to music with his latest single "I'll Be There," marking his first official release since completing his mandatory military service. The track serves as a vibrant preview of his debut solo album "Happy," scheduled for release on November 15.

The music video, released today at 9:30 am IST, is a masterclass in capturing youthful exuberance. Set against a crystal-clear blue sky, the video opens with a dramatic shot of drumsticks clicking in mid-air before revealing Jin in his laid-back rock star ensemble - distressed blue denim, a cosy cardigan layered over a checkered shirt, and two sparkling gems adorning his right eye that catch the light with every movement.

Shot beneath a city flyover, the setting transforms into an impromptu festival ground where Jin performs with a live band. The scene buzzes with energy as skateboarders weave through the crowd, food trucks serve up treats, and everyone from college students to young professionals joins the spontaneous celebration. Paper confetti rains down, creating a dreamlike atmosphere as Jin's powerful vocals soar above the instrumental backdrop.

As the golden hour bathes everything in warm amber light, the video shifts to intimate moments of Jin dancing solo, completely lost in the music. These scenes capture the essence of pure, unfiltered joy - a perfect visual representation of his upcoming album's title, "Happy."

Before his military enlistment in December 2022, Jin had already carved out his unique space in the global music scene with hits like "The Astronaut" (co-written with Coldplay) and the viral sensation "Super Tuna." His previous releases have topped iTunes charts in over 100 countries, demonstrating his worldwide appeal. Now, he's hinting at an even more diverse musical journey ahead, playfully describing the tracks on "Happy" as different ice cream flavours "ranging from soda flavour to popping candy and dark chocolate."

The new single's heartfelt message resonates universally: "When you feel down / When you feel all alone / When you need someone to lean on / I'll be there for you." This emotional sincerity has been Jin's strength throughout his career, now enriched by his experiences during military service.

For his global fanbase and new listeners alike, "I'll Be There" presents an exciting evolution in Jin's artistry, merging nostalgic rock elements with his signature vocal style. The track builds anticipation for "Happy," suggesting an album that promises to be as multifaceted and charismatic as the international superstar himself.