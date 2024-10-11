Global sensation Kim Seokjin alias Jin of BTS has reeled in fans once again with a fresh catch - an extended version of his viral hit "Super Tuna." The playful track, originally released as a birthday surprise in 2021, now sports a full-length music video that's making waves across the fandom.

The new MV opens with Jin lounging on a sun-soaked beach, sporting a vibrant yellow shirt that screams summer vibes. As he pops a cassette into a player, the catchy tune kicks off, and Jin's signature moves take centre stage.

But it's not just about the dancing. The video serves up a visual feast of seafood dishes, with close-ups that might leave viewers feeling a bit peckish. In a hilarious twist, Jin takes his fish fascination to new depths by proposing to a tuna - a scene that's sure to have ARMY in stitches.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced the release on October 10, promising fans a "new and improved" version of the beloved track. They expressed hope that the song would "fill your days with laughter and happiness," a sentiment that seems to be swimming true given the enthusiastic response.

Released at 1 pm KST on Friday, October 11, "Super Tuna" comes complete with a fresh album cover. The timing of this aquatic adventure couldn't be better, as Jin has been making waves with variety show appearances since his recent military discharge.

With its blend of catchy beats, comical visuals, and Jin's undeniable charm, this extended "Super Tuna" is proving to be quite the catch for fans worldwide. It seems BTS' resident fisherman has once again managed to lure in listeners with his unique brand of musical bait.

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