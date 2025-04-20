Fate works in mysterious ways. For BTS's Jin, the cosmic alignment couldn't have been more perfect as he made his post-military performance debut on April 19 at Coldplay's Seoul concert—the very same band he performed with before his enlistment. The surprise appearance sent shockwaves through the stadium as Jin emerged on stage to perform "The Astronaut," creating a moment of beautiful symmetry in his musical journey.

"Before I went to the military, my last stage was Coldplay's. Now, my first concert after my discharge is also Coldplay's," Jin told the enthusiastic crowd while holding his signature glittery pink microphone. Dressed in a black leather jacket and slim-fit pants, his appearance triggered waves of nostalgia among fans.

Jin on Instagram

The performance itself was nothing short of magical. As Chris Martin sat at the piano, Jin took his place beside him for an intimate rendition of "The Astronaut," a song they co-wrote before Jin's military service. The tender moment featured Chris harmonising beautifully with Jin's vocals, creating a warm acoustic atmosphere that had many ARMYs in tears. The chemistry between the two artists was palpable as they exchanged smiles throughout the performance, clearly enjoying their reunion on stage.

What made the moment especially poignant was the contrast to how Coldplay had been performing "My Universe" throughout their Music of the Spheres tour. For months, BTS had appeared only as holograms during the hit collaboration, with fans worldwide witnessing virtual versions of the K-pop group. But on this special night in Seoul, Jin was physically present, his voice filling the stadium alongside Chris Martin's in a moment that felt transcendent for many long-waiting fans.

The relationship between BTS and Coldplay has flourished since their 2021 collaboration. During the Seoul concert, Jin joined the stage as part of the segment where Chris Martin typically invites an audience member to perform with him. Though the appearance was planned, it delighted fans who witnessed a touching moment when both Jin and Chris Martin knelt down to each other on stage, showcasing mutual respect in a traditional Asian gesture of honouring respected figures.

Jin on Instagram

ARMYs in attendance described the moment as "healing" and "full circle," with many unable to hold back tears. Social media erupted with emotional reactions, as fans who had supported Jin through his military service finally saw him return to what he loves most. The performance symbolised a musical collaboration and a meaningful friendship between two globally beloved acts.

Chris Martin acknowledged their special bond, stating, "It's all because of you that we have this relationship with BTS. We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome!"

This surprise appearance comes amid exciting news for Jin's solo career. Just days before, at the symbolic "Zero O'Clock" time cherished by BTS fans, Jin announced his first solo tour, "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR," supporting his upcoming album "ECHO" set for release on May 16.

The nine-city tour begins at South Korea's Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28-29, 2025, and will travel through Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Jin becomes the third BTS member to launch a solo tour, following Suga and j-hope.

With the remaining BTS members scheduled to complete their military service by June 2025, fans are speculating about a potential full group comeback later in the year, making Jin's concert appearance with Coldplay not just a celebration of the past but a glimpse into BTS's promising future.