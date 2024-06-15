Kim Seokjin of BTS has secured the top spot in the latest boy group brand reputation rankings, leaving fans ecstatic but unsurprised.

The Korean Business Research Institute analyzed a whopping 64 million data points from May 15 to June 15, evaluating 730 boy group individuals across participation, media, communication, and community indices.

While overall brand data saw a 1.81% dip compared to May, the "Worldwide Handsome" emerged as the ultimate winner, thanks to his ever-loyal ARMY.

According to the institute's director, Koo Chang-hwan, Jin's triumph can be attributed to a stellar 95.07% positive brand perception ratio. Buzzwords like "free hug," "ARMY," and "fan meeting" dominated conversations, reflecting his iconic bond with fans.

The top ranker's brand was further amplified by keywords celebrating his recent military discharge, with netizens expressing gratitude and congratulations.