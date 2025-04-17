BTS member Jin has revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming second solo album 'ECHO,' set to release on May 16 at midnight EST.

According to the announcement made on April 16, the new album will feature seven tracks: "Don't Say You Love Me," "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser (feat. Yena)," "Rope It," "Travel with the Clouds," "Background," and "To Me Today."

This marks Jin's second solo project following his previous album "Happy," which was released in November 2024 after completing his mandatory military service. "Happy" showcased Jin's vocal talents and songwriting abilities, earning positive reception from fans and critics alike.

Jin's return to the music scene comes as part of BTS's continued high-paced content strategy. Despite individual members fulfilling their military obligations, the group and its members have maintained a steady stream of releases and activities.

The global supergroup's military service timeline has recently seen significant progress. Both Jin and j-hope have now completed their mandatory service, while the remaining members are scheduled to conclude their duties in June 2025, setting the stage for a potential full group comeback later that year.

'ECHO' is expected to highlight Jin's growth as a solo artiste and provide fans with new material as they await BTS's eventual reunion. Pre-orders for the album are already available through various platforms.