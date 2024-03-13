The K-pop duo BTS's Jung Kook has spent the second-longest run of any K-pop solo artist in history—18 weeks—on the Hot 100 main singles list of the United States Billboard.



In the most recent list, which was made public on Tuesday (March 12), Jung Kook's "Standing Next to You" was rated 85th, two spots higher than the week before. It has been on the chart for eighteen consecutive weeks.



This runs for the second longest period of time for a K-pop soloist, after Psy's record of 31 weeks straight with "Gangnam Style" in 2012.



Member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK Jennie, who collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the song "One of the Girls," remained on the list for eleven weeks running.