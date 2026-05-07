BTS's Jungkook becomes first Korean singer in US children's educational book series

Jungkook of BTS has made history as the first Korean singer to be included in an American educational book series aimed at primary school children — a milestone that arrives as the group itself is making headlines on the streets of Mexico City.

Publisher Capstone confirmed that Jungkook will feature in its 2026 edition of Brain Candy Books, a series that introduces young readers to notable public figures. He joins a list that has previously featured Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Lionel Messi, with Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and Cristiano Ronaldo also included in this year's edition.

The book will cover Jungkook's childhood, his path to global stardom, and his artistic philosophy. Capstone described him as a defining figure within BTS, praising his vocal range and versatility. It also draws on a Rolling Stone assessment that placed him among the all-time greats of popular singing.

His chart history gets prominent attention, too. No Korean solo act had managed to land seven tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time before Jungkook did it — a record the book highlights alongside his turn on one of sport's grandest stages, when he performed the official World Cup anthem at the 2022 tournament's opening ceremony in Qatar. The book also touches on his outsized commercial pull: items he is photographed wearing have a well-documented habit of disappearing from shelves within hours.

Away from music, his brand profile has grown considerably. He closed out 2025 as the face of a major French luxury fragrance house and entered 2026 as the global representative of one of Switzerland's most storied watchmakers — appointments that reflect how far his appeal stretches beyond the pop market.

Earlier this year, a global fame ranking placed him among the 25 most recognised people on the planet — the only K-pop figure on a list otherwise populated by heads of state, tech billionaires, and fellow musicians from the Western mainstream.

The announcement lands at a moment when BTS are demonstrating, in the most vivid terms possible, just how large their pull remains. Around 50,000 fans gathered at Mexico's National Palace on May 7 after President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly announced the group had arrived for a courtesy visit, filling Zócalo Square in scenes that brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

Those who had queued for hours broke into chants of songs from the group's new album, with the crowd's rendition of "Body to Body" — a track built around a traditional Korean folk melody — audible well beyond the square. When the group stepped onto the palace balcony, they were met with tears as well as cheers. Taehyung, alias V, addressed the crowd in a mixture of Spanish and English, telling fans he had missed Mexico deeply, while RM expressed his excitement for the upcoming shows.

It was the group's first appearance in the country since 2017 — a nine-year absence that made the moment all the more charged for Mexican fans. Three sold-out nights at Estadio GNP Seguros follow, beginning Thursday, with the Mexico City Chamber of Commerce estimating the run will contribute $107.5 million to the local economy.

The wider tour, supporting BTS's album of the same name, represents the group's return to live performance after each member completed South Korea's mandatory military service requirement. Ticket sales across South Korea, North America, and Europe sold out within hours of going on sale, and financial analysts tracking the live music industry have described the projected revenues as potentially record-breaking for a single touring act.