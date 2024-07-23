BTS member Jungkook is set to have a solo exhibition titled 'GOLDEN: The Moments' in Seoul, South Korea. Running from August 30, 2024, to September 22, 2024, at LeMERDIEN Moxy in Myeongdong, this exhibition is organized by Hybe in partnership with Samsung's Music Frame and sponsored by the Seoul Jung-gu Office.

Tickets will go on sale on July 30, 2024, through Interpark Ticket. The exhibition is expected to showcase Jungkook's journey and experiences leading up to his global pop stardom, as reflected in his first solo album 'GOLDEN'.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the mega-group BTS and the last to debut as a solo artist, presents his debut album, Golden, with eleven songs running just under 32 minutes.

The album features two pre-release singles: the record-breaking “Seven” (feat. Latto) and “3D” (feat. Jack Harlow), which sees the return of David Stewart (part of the team who penned BTS’s “Dynamite”), and the single, “Standing Next to You,” released simultaneously with the album.