BTS’s label Hybe officially launches in India to take local talent global

HYBE, the entertainment giant behind BTS, has officially launched its Indian arm, HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited, marking its fifth global headquarters after Japan, the US, Latin America, and China.

Based in Mumbai, the new subsidiary will serve as a strategic hub connecting India’s music and content scene with the global market. The move aligns with HYBE’s “multi-home, multi-genre” approach, which focuses on creating businesses tuned to local cultures and audiences.

“Where voices of India become global stories” is the company’s guiding mission. HYBE India plans to discover and nurture local talent, offering a platform for artists to reach audiences worldwide.

“With nearly 185 million users, India’s music streaming market is the second largest globally,” HYBE said. “The rapid rise of K-pop here highlights the country’s potential, and we’re excited to grow our presence.”

HYBE India will run auditions and a localised artist training program while supporting the regional activities of HYBE Music Group artists. Building on HYBE’s full-cycle expertise—from artist discovery to marketing—the subsidiary aims to seamlessly link India’s music scene with the global stage.

Earlier, HYBE America launched girl group KATSEYE, which has been making waves internationally, signalling the company’s intent to expand its global artist footprint.