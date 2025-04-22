BTS, the globally popular K-pop group, is the latest subject of the Little Golden Book Biography series. The book, titled BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography, is set to introduce the seven-member band to a younger audience. Written by Jan Ann and illustrated by Hyesung Park, it will hit shelves on September 2, 2025.

The biography chronicles the rise of BTS, from their humble beginnings in a small one-bedroom dormitory to becoming one of the biggest music acts in the world, performing sold-out stadium tours across the globe. The book highlights the individual journeys of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, celebrating their collective achievements.

This release follows a long tradition of Little Golden Book biographies that aim to inspire young readers by telling the stories of iconic figures in music, politics, and sports. The series has previously featured artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton, among others.

In other BTS news, Jin, one of the group’s vocalists, is preparing to release his second solo album, Echo. This follow-up to his debut solo project Happy, which came out just six months ago, promises to offer fans an even deeper connection to the artist.

According to a press release, Echo will explore universal life experiences, blending Jin’s personal storytelling with his mature vocal style. The album, which will be available on May 16 across all major streaming platforms, is expected to offer a variety of musical moods and styles, reflecting Jin’s evolving artistry. Further details about the album will be released soon.