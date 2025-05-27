BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known professionally as RM, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Korean rapper to claim the Favourite K-pop Artist award at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The ceremony, held Monday night in Las Vegas, saw the 30-year-old artist triumph over fellow nominees including his bandmate Jimin, ATEEZ, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Stray Kids.

Despite being unable to attend the May 26 ceremony due to his ongoing mandatory military service in South Korea, RM's victory represents a significant moment for both his solo career and the broader K-pop landscape. The award adds another accolade to his already impressive collection, further cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Korean music.

RM's artistic evolution has been particularly noteworthy since BTS announced their temporary hiatus to pursue individual projects and fulfil military obligations. His introspective approach to music, combining philosophical lyrics with diverse musical styles, has resonated with audiences worldwide. The rapper's ability to seamlessly blend genres while maintaining his authentic voice has distinguished him as more than just a member of the world's biggest boy band.

The timing of this recognition is especially meaningful as fans eagerly anticipate BTS's reunion scheduled for June 2025, when all seven members will complete their military service. The group's temporary separation has only highlighted the individual talents of each member, with RM's solo work demonstrating his prowess as both a lyricist and producer.

This victory underlines the collaborative spirit that has always defined BTS's success. As BTS has often emphasised, "teamwork makes the dream work" – a philosophy that has guided the group throughout their journey from South Korean underdogs to global superstars. Even while pursuing solo endeavours, each member's achievements reflect the collective strength they've built together.

The 2025 American Music Awards were dominated by Billie Eilish, who swept all seven categories in which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year. Other notable winners included SZA, who took home awards for Favourite Female R&B Artist and Favourite R&B Song for "Saturn," and the collaborative duo Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who won for their hit "Die With a Smile."

RM's historic win serves as evidence of K-pop's continued global expansion and the genre's ability to transcend cultural boundaries. As the first Korean rapper to receive this honour, he has paved the way for future artists while maintaining the innovative spirit that first brought BTS to international prominence.

With BTS's highly anticipated reunion just weeks away, RM's American Music Awards victory provides the perfect momentum as the group prepares to embark on their next chapter together.