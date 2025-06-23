BTS's Suga kicks off autism centre project after military discharge, makes record-breaking donation

Just two days after being officially discharged from military service on June 21, BTS’s SUGA has launched a major philanthropic initiative: the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center for children with autism spectrum disorder.

According to reports, SUGA donated a massive 5 billion KRW (approximately $3.6 million) to Seoul’s Severance Hospital, making it the largest donation ever made by an artist to the institution. A groundbreaking ceremony for the centre was held on June 23, marking the start of what’s being described as a groundbreaking effort in autism care.

The treatment centre will specialise in mid- to long-term support for children and adolescents with autism, offering tailored therapy programs with a focus on music-based interaction. SUGA has been closely involved in developing the project since late last year, after connecting with Professor Chun Geun-ah from Severance Hospital’s Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Reports reveal that through conversations with Professor Chun, SUGA learned about the urgent need for individualised autism treatment in Korea. From there, he didn’t just write a check—he dove into volunteer work, research, and programme development. Between March and June, he spent weekends participating in hands-on music therapy sessions with children, teaching them instruments and joining group exercises.

One key outcome of these sessions is the MIND program (Music Interaction Network and Diversity), where children write and play music to help express emotions and build social skills. Hospital staff observed notable improvements in communication and group interaction among participating kids.

The new centre aims to expand this approach further. Plans include training therapists in music-based methods, publishing clinical research, and developing manuals to guide future programmes. It’s also set to roll out music therapy services for a broader range of developmental conditions.

Construction of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center is expected to be completed by September. The facility will serve as a hub for therapy, education, and awareness, with the long-term goal of helping children with autism become more integrated into society, using music as a bridge.

Reports from the hospital suggest that SUGA’s involvement went far beyond funding, with staff praising his consistent presence and genuine engagement with the children throughout the project.