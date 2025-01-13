BTS member V alias Kim Taehyung is releasing a new photobook capturing his experiences in Paris. The announcement comes while he continues his military service, which he's set to complete in June 2025.

The photobook titled 'Rêvé' (French for "dream") showcases V's perspective of Paris through his lens. The newly revealed product image displays a sophisticated black case with an inset black-and-white photograph on the cover. The design features minimalist text and a sleek spine, presenting an elegant, high-end aesthetic fitting for the city of lights.

The striking visuals of Kim Taehyung have long captivated global audiences. With his deep baritone voice that earned him recognition as "the voice of honey," and classic features that landed him on TC Candler's "100 Most Handsome Faces" list multiple times, V continues to make waves even during his military service.

V, who serves as a brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Celine, has frequently documented his Paris visits. The photobook promises to share intimate glimpses of the city through his artistic vision, much like his previous photography collection "TYPE 1."

The announcement follows a significant year for V, marked by the release of his successful solo album "Layover" in 2023 and the heartbreaking loss of his beloved pet dog Yeontan in 2024. Currently serving in the military's Special Duty Team, V continues to connect with fans through his artistry.

Pre-orders for 'Rêvé' begin January 14 at 11 am KST and the book will be officially released on February 3. The photobook's French inscription describes "the feeling of freedom felt in Paris, the instant beauty, a dreamy scenery seen through the eyes of V," setting expectations for a personal journey through one of the world's most romantic cities.