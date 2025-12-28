BTS's V tells Indian fans 'See you next year' during surprise Weverse Live

A simple greeting during a live stream has sparked widespread excitement across India's music community. Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V from BTS, addressed Indian fans directly during a 19-minute broadcast on Weverse, saying, "Namaste Indian Armys, see you next year." The brief acknowledgement has ignited speculation about the K-pop group's long-awaited visit to the country.

The moment occurred when Taehyung spotted a comment from an India-based viewer amongst the real-time messages. His response was captured in clips and screenshots that spread rapidly across social media platforms, particularly drawing attention on X, where Indian BTS fans—known as ARMYs—began theorising about potential concert plans for 2026.

The timing of Taehyung's comment aligns with significant developments in HYBE's India strategy. The entertainment company has recently established an office in India, signalling serious intent to expand operations in the South Asian market. Also, Jungkook's exhibition launched in Mumbai, marking another milestone in BTS's growing connection with Indian audiences.

For India, this represents more than celebrity attention. The country's entertainment industry has witnessed K-pop's rising influence, with streaming numbers and social media engagement placing India amongst the top markets for Korean music globally. A BTS concert would mark the first time the world's largest boyband performs in India, potentially opening doors for more international acts to include the country in global touring circuits.

However, questions remain about infrastructure readiness. BTS concerts typically operate on a massive scale, with their previous stadium shows accommodating 60,000 to 70,000 fans per night. Ticketing for BTS events generally follows a verified fan presale system through platforms like Ticketmaster or Weverse, followed by general sales. Seating arrangements include floor-standing sections closest to the stage, followed by tiered stadium seating with varying price points. The group's production requirements—massive LED screens, complex stage setups, and extensive security measures—demand venues with substantial technical capabilities.

India's largest stadiums, including Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, have hosted international artists, though none have matched BTS's scale of production and fan mobilisation. Concert organisers would need to coordinate ticketing systems capable of handling millions of simultaneous users, a challenge that has proven difficult even in markets with established infrastructure.

BTS holds the distinction of being the planet's largest boyband due to multiple factors. They've achieved five number-one albums on the Billboard 200, sold out stadiums worldwide within minutes, and amassed a dedicated global fanbase that drives billions of streams. Their influence extends beyond music into fashion, philanthropy, and cultural diplomacy, including addressing the United Nations General Assembly and White House. The group's ability to connect with audiences across language barriers through authentic storytelling and high-quality performances has established unprecedented commercial success and cultural impact.

The group is preparing for their spring 2026 comeback, their first full-length studio album in nearly six years since the 2022 anthology Proof. The reunion follows individual military service completions by all members, making the upcoming release particularly significant for fans worldwide.

According to a September 2025 report, the projected world tour could launch in May 2026 and run through December, encompassing roughly 65 concerts across major cities. Each show is expected to draw over 60,000 attendees, potentially reaching a total audience exceeding four million people. Analysts suggest the tour could significantly boost HYBE's operating profits, making it one of the company's most lucrative cycles. The security industry has projected tour revenue approaching 1.4 trillion KRW, surpassing previous market expectations.

The 2026 tour will mark BTS's first major touring since Permission to Dance on Stage in 2021–2022, and their first full-scale world tour since Love Yourself: Speak Yourself in 2019. Whether India features on the final itinerary remains unconfirmed, but Taehyung's greeting has already achieved what carefully planned marketing campaigns often struggle to accomplish—genuine anticipation and conversation amongst millions of potential attendees.