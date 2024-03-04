BTS member V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, has announced the release of his new digital single 'FRI(END)S' on March 15. The track, a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre, will be released at 1 PM KST, which translates to 9:30 AM IST.

The song's title has sparked curiosity among fans, with many speculating its connection to the song 'FRIENDS', a collaboration between Jimin and V. The announcement comes after V's solo album 'Layover' was released last year. V joined the military in December 2023 with fellow BTS members RM, Jungkook, and Jimin.

Known for his unique vocal style and emotive delivery, V has several solo tracks within BTS's albums, including 'Singularity' and 'Stigma'. His music, which often explores deep emotions, coupled with his baritone vocals and charismatic stage presence, has earned him a global fanbase.

Apart from being a renowned musician and actor, Kim Taehyung is also recognised for his distinctive fashion sense.