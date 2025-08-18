BTS's V to throw ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that V, member of global K-pop sensation BTS, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25. The team's official announcement on August 17 asked "Army, are you ready?" - referencing BTS's dedicated fanbase.

News of V's appearance caused such a surge in ticket demand that the Dodgers' reservation website temporarily crashed, highlighting the massive drawing power of the Korean pop star.

The ceremonial first pitch holds special significance in baseball as an honoured tradition that brings celebrities, dignitaries, and notable figures to the mound before games. It serves as both entertainment and a way to celebrate important guests, often generating excitement that extends far beyond typical baseball audiences.

This marks another high-profile ceremonial pitch for the Dodgers, who recently featured soccer star Son Heung-min of LAFC on July 27.

The appearance comes as BTS continues their activities following the completion of military service requirements. The group travelled to the United States last month to begin work on a new album, targeting a full comeback next spring.

Adding to the excitement, all seven BTS members went live on Weverse yesterday from a beach, with fans noting they looked like they stepped straight out of a music video.

V's pitch is expected to draw significant international attention to Dodger Stadium, combining America's pastime with one of the world's biggest music acts.