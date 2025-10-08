BTS's V's tiny bag charm creates massive shopping chaos across Asia

V alias Taehyung's song "Winter Bear" suits him perfectly—fans have long called him their bear for his cuddly persona, and his latest accessory choice proves he's leaning into that nickname. The BTS member just triggered an unexpected retail avalanche that's leaving stores scrambling to restock, all because of a small plush dangling from his bag.

The chaos started innocently enough on October 4 when V walked through Incheon International Airport with a brown Celine bag. Attached to it was a tiny Hirono doll dressed in—wait for it—a bear costume. The coincidence was too perfect. Within hours, that casual fashion detail snowballed into a purchasing frenzy that crashed websites and emptied shelves across China.

The Hirono plush, featuring a character in brown suede bear gear with dungarees and clutching a miniature torch, wasn't exactly unknown before this moment. Created through a partnership between artist Lang and toy company Pop Mart, the "Living Wild - Fight For Joy" collection had its own modest following. But modesty doesn't survive contact with V's influence. Fan tracking accounts reported that Pop Mart's official Chinese store processed over 500 orders in less than a day. That's the kind of buying power that makes marketing executives rethink their entire strategy.

V was headed to Paris for Celine's Summer 2026 runway presentation scheduled for October 5. As the French fashion house's global ambassador, his attendance was expected, but he still managed to surprise everyone. At the show, photographers caught him front row, looking characteristically elegant while casually enjoying macarons between runway walks. The image perfectly captured his ability to blend high fashion with relatable moments—a balance that's become his signature move.