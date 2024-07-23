Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Budget on Tuesday, announcing significant projects and allocating substantial funds to Andhra Pradesh and other states with ruling parties allied with the BJP at the Centre. The generous allocations have ignited a wave of memes on social media, reflecting the public's lively response to these new development initiatives.

Other states to FM after budget allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh #UnionBudget2024 #Nirmalasitaraman pic.twitter.com/vApLMUNv7A — Ayush Raj (@ArjAyush) July 23, 2024

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in budget 2024#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/AwalRbpuIX — Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) July 23, 2024

Their only qualification is that they can speak English. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/JLP2d0evqa — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 23, 2024

Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu after getting 26,000 CR and 15,000 CR for their states. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/3gQ2ZKxxL3 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 23, 2024

In Tuesday's Union Budget, significant measures were announced for Bihar, including a proposed allocation of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects and plans for new airports and sports infrastructure. Additionally, the government has allocated Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation efforts.

The Finance Minister announced two major expressways for Bihar: the Patna-Purnia Expressway and the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway. Bihar will also see the construction of two land bridges over the Ganga River in Buxar District. These projects, totaling Rs 26,000 crore, aim to significantly enhance Bihar's road network.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the central government will provide Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh for the development of Amaravati. Moreover, the budget includes plans to construct new airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in Bihar.